Huskers’ Washington arraigned in Calif. on sex video charges

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nebraska running back Maurice Washington made his first court appearance on charges of texting a former girlfriend a video of her having sex with two other people.

Washington did not enter pleas in Santa Clara County Superior Court on Wednesday after being arraigned on a felony count of possessing a video or photograph of a person under 18 who is engaging in or simulating sexual conduct and a misdemeanor count of distributing that video without consent, leading to the person suffering emotional distress.

Washington, who is free on $35,000 bail, is accused of obtaining the video from one of the participants and sending it to the girl in March 2018.

Washington has been a limited participant in spring practice, and coach Scott Frost said he won’t play in the spring game Saturday.

