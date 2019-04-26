Hydrant Flushing Begins Monday

Next week the Zanesville Fire Department will begin flushing hydrants in the city.

On Monday, April 29th they’ll begin flushing hydrants within the general area of Lewis Dr., Hall Ave., Hamline Ave., Eastman St., Elm St., Blandy Ave., Zane St. and all side streets in the area to the city limits. Flushing will be from 7:30 AM to 2:30 PM.

Residents in these areas may experience discolored water and reduced pressure. It is advised to wait until after 4:00 PM, for the water to clear, before doing laundry.