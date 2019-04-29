Hydrant Flushing in Zanesville

The Zanesville Fire Department will continue flushing hydrants on Tuesday.

On April 30th, the Zanesville Fire Department will be flushing hydrants within the general area of Greenwood Ave., Sunrise Center., E. Market St., Wayne Ave., Grant St. and all side streets in the area to the city limits. Flushing will be from 7:30 AM to 2:30 PM.

Residents in these areas may experience discolored water and reduced pressure. It is advised to wait until after 4:00 PM, for the water to clear, before doing laundry.