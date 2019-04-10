Immanuel Church Easter Weekend Art Show

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Celebrating Easter through art.

Immanuel Church is hosting an art show April 13th through the 20th. The theme is “In the Waiting,” during the Easter season, Good Friday is known as the day Jesus died, Easter Sunday is the day he was resurrected and the day religious services are usually held. Saturday would be the “in between” time in life filled with uncertainty and the choice of hope. The artists are encouraged to interpret the “in the waiting” theme of Saturday.

“Saturday is kind of this idea of what now, like the disciples had the one that they followed had died yesterday, and they’re kind of left in this waiting period, not sure what’s going to happen. So all the art work is the artists’ interpretation of that theme,” said Outreach Coordinator for Immanuel Church, Hillary Hendricks.

This is the first year Immanuel Church has put on an art show, and they received more than 50 art submissions. The show is open to the public, and will even include an interactive piece where visitors get a card and respond to their favorite art work by writing about it or drawing a picture of something they find in the art work.

“Sometimes with religious art it might be a nice way to encounter something meaningful without it being like an advertisement or a billboard in your face,” Hendricks said.

“It should be a fun show, and hopefully people will find something that’s meaningful to them,” she added.

An awards reception will also take place on Saturday, April 20. Awards will be given to artists for the best of the show, second place winner, and third place winner.