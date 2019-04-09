International League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lehigh Valley (Phillies)
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Syracuse (Mets)
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Pawtucket (Red Sox)
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Buffalo (Blue Jays)
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Yankees)
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Rochester (Twins)
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gwinnett (Braves)
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Charlotte (White Sox)
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|Norfolk (Orioles)
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|Durham (Rays)
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Columbus (Indians)
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Toledo (Tigers)
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|Indianapolis (Pirates)
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|Louisville (Reds)
|1
|4
|.200
|3
___
|Monday’s Games
Pawtucket 5, Buffalo 2
Columbus 2, Louisville 1, 10 innings
Syracuse 5, Rochester 4
Norfolk at Charlotte, ppd.
Gwinnett 7, Durham 2
Lehigh Valley 5, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 4
|Tuesday’s Games
Durham at Gwinnett, 12:05 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 1:05 p.m.
Pawtucket at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m.
Louisville at Columbus, 6:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Charlotte, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Charlotte, Game 2, TBD
Indianapolis at Toledo, 6:35 p.m.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Louisville at Columbus, 11:35 a.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 1:05 p.m.
Pawtucket at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at Toledo, 6:35 p.m.
Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.