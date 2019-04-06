International League

April 6, 2019
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Pawtucket (Red Sox)101.000
Rochester (Twins)101.000
Buffalo (Blue Jays)11.500½
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Yankees)11.500½
Lehigh Valley (Phillies)01.0001
Syracuse (Mets)01.0001
South Division
WLPct.GB
Charlotte (White Sox)201.000
Norfolk (Orioles)11.5001
Gwinnett (Braves)11.5001
Durham (Rays)02.0002
West Division
WLPct.GB
Toledo (Tigers)201.000
Columbus (Indians)201.000
Louisville (Reds)02.0002
Indianapolis (Pirates)02.0002

___

Friday’s Games

Pawtucket at Syracuse, ppd.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 6, Buffalo 1

Columbus 5, Indianapolis 4, 11 innings

Charlotte 10, Durham 6

Toledo 4, Louisville 3, 11 innings

Norfolk 6, Gwinnett 0

Rochester at Lehigh Valley, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Pawtucket at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 7 p.m.

Pawtucket at Syracuse, 12:05 p.m.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.

Louisville at Toledo, 5:05 p.m.

Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 5:35 p.m.

Norfolk at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at Columbus, 6:05 p.m.

Durham at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pawtucket at Syracuse, 1:05 p.m.

Louisville at Toledo, 1:05 p.m.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.

Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 1:35 p.m.

Durham at Charlotte, 2:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at Columbus, 2:05 p.m.

