International League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Pawtucket (Red Sox)
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Rochester (Twins)
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Buffalo (Blue Jays)
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Yankees)
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Lehigh Valley (Phillies)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Syracuse (Mets)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charlotte (White Sox)
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Norfolk (Orioles)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Gwinnett (Braves)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Durham (Rays)
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Toledo (Tigers)
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Columbus (Indians)
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Louisville (Reds)
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Indianapolis (Pirates)
|0
|2
|.000
|2
___
|Friday’s Games
Pawtucket at Syracuse, ppd.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 6, Buffalo 1
Columbus 5, Indianapolis 4, 11 innings
Charlotte 10, Durham 6
Toledo 4, Louisville 3, 11 innings
Norfolk 6, Gwinnett 0
Rochester at Lehigh Valley, ppd.
|Saturday’s Games
Pawtucket at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 7 p.m.
Pawtucket at Syracuse, 12:05 p.m.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.
Louisville at Toledo, 5:05 p.m.
Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 5:35 p.m.
Norfolk at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at Columbus, 6:05 p.m.
Durham at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Pawtucket at Syracuse, 1:05 p.m.
Louisville at Toledo, 1:05 p.m.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.
Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 1:35 p.m.
Durham at Charlotte, 2:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at Columbus, 2:05 p.m.