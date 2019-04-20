Italian swimmer Vergani provisionally suspended for cannabis

ROME (AP) — The Italian swimmer who posted the world’s best time in the men’s 50-meter freestyle this year has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for cannabis.

Nado Italia, the country’s anti-doping body, says Andrea Vergani failed a test taken April 2 during the national championships in Riccione.

During the same competition, he won the 50 free in 21.53 seconds — two hundredths faster than Vladimir Morozov’s time at the Russian championships.

The 21-year-old Vergani also won bronze medals in the 50 free at the European Championships and as part of Italy’s 4×50 free relay squad at the short-course worlds — both last year.

Vergani risks a ban of up to six months which could keep him out of the long-course worlds in Gwangju, South Korea, in July.

___

