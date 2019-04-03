Job Fair at Colony Square Mall

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Job seekers carried their resumes and filled the Colony Square Mall this afternoon for a job fair.

The job fair hosted by Ohio Means Jobs and the Chamber of Commerce, had more than 30 employers and businesses set up and ready to speak and interview people. Associate Recruiter for 5 B’s Embroidery and Screen Print, Wendy McCutcheon, said the fair gave people the opportunity to meet with company representatives and discuss a career that is right for them.

“It brings the community kinda together. So people have the opportunity to see what’s actually out there, and they can venture into different opportunities and see what’s a good fit for them,” she said.

Another local business, Lepi Enterprises, is looking for 30 new employees to work on construction for the upcoming Summer season, so it was important for their business to participate in job fairs and search for possible employees.

“You just never know who you can meet. There’s a lot of hard workers out there that might not have a job right now or looking for something new. And you never know who you can come across,” said Project Manager for Lepi Enterprises, Steele Gaumer.

Apply for a job with Lepi Enterprise on their website www.lepienterprises.com, and 5 B’s has open office hours at their location for open interviews every week.