Judge gives Justice Department a deadline in lottery case

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A federal judge is saying he won’t dismiss a legal challenge from New Hampshire over a U.S. Justice Department opinion the state fears will threaten online gambling and state-run lotteries.

The department Thursday argued it needed more time to determine whether state lotteries and their vendors are subject to the federal Wire Act.

In November, the department interpreted the act as applying to any form of gambling that crosses state lines, not just sports betting.

That raised concerns about the viability of online poker and other gambling across states, as well as state lotteries.

Judge Paul Barbadoro gave the department 14 days to determine the reach of the Wire Act. After that, Barbadoro is expected to rule on the lawsuit filed by the New Hampshire Lottery Commission.