Kevin McGuiness quits MLBPA, replaced by Xavier James

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin McGuiness has resigned after five years as chief operations officer of the Major League Baseball Players Association and been replaced by Xavier D. James, who had been his deputy.

James, 51, was hired by the union last year after working as lawyer for gospel singer DeLeon Richards Sheffield, the wife of former All-Star outfielder Gary Sheffield. James will oversee organizational infrastructure, human resources, staffing, and budgeting.

A graduate of the University of California at Irvine and George Washington Law School, McGuiness taught Renaissance history and English literature in Florence, Italy. He had been president of the McGuiness Group, a lobbying firm that represented the MLBPA, before joining the union at the start of 2014. The players’ union said Monday he will return to private practice.

