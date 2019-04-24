Kiwanis Club Gifts Amtryke To Starlight School Student

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – One organization is giving one child a gift that provides the chance to be just like other kids.

The Kiwanis Club of Zanesville presented a purchased adaptive tricycle, otherwise known as an amtryke, this afternoon for one Starlight School student. JahKyri Wicker is ten years old with cerebral palsy. They partnered with high school key clubs to provide the amtryke and give JahKyri a chance to ride a bike. The amtryke cost roughly around $3,000, and with their fundraising efforts such as the peanut sale in the fall and their comedy night they were able to make gifts like this possible.

“When you see the joy on an individual’s face from something like this, that they probably would not have the wherewithal to get on their own. It makes all the work that we do throughout the year worthwhile,” said Kiwanis Club President, Jeff Pickett.

JahKyri’s mother, Amber Jones, said they have been trying to obtain a tryke for JahKyri for many years. The goal is to provide JahKyri with all the advantages of riding a bike including mobility, coordination, interaction with friends and family, and pure fun.

“I want him to be able to get out and enjoy life and nature. And get to do things that normal kids his age get to do. And get out there with his sisters and enjoy outside, let the air go through his hair. Just have fun, be a normal kid for once,” said Jones.

The Kiwanis Club’s fundraising also provides for wheelchair ramps and a Christmas party for disadvantaged children.