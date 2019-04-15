LA Stadium reaches milestone with completion of canopy shell

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The stadium that will house Los Angeles’ NFL teams has reached another milestone with its opening less than 16 months away.

Officials with LA Stadium at Hollywood Park and representatives from the Rams and Chargers held a ceremony Monday to celebrate the completion last week of the outer shell for the canopy that sits above the stadium’s seating bowl, Champions Plaza and performance venue.

The steel roof shell is one of three parts of the canopy. The other two parts are the cables to keep the roof and suspended Oculus scoreboard in place and a single layer of a lightweight and transparent plastic.

The seating capacity will be 70,240 but can be expanded to 100,000 for major events.

