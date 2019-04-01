Lawsuit asks return of driver’s license lamination fees

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A lawsuit seeking refunds for some 2 million Ohioans who paid for driver’s license lamination services that didn’t take place has been filed in Ohio.

Lawyer Marc Dann, a former Ohio attorney general now in private practice, filed the lawsuit recently with Ohio’s Court of Claims. It seeks class-action status and asks the court to order the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles to repay the $1.50 fee plus interest to anyone wrongly charged, for a total of more than $3 million.

The bureau continued charging the fee on driver’s licenses and state ID cards after it stopped its laminating services July 2. An outside vendor now produces and mails the licenses and IDs.

A spokesman for Attorney General Dave Yost, who represents Ohio’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles, declined to comment.