Lazio handed suspended sentence of partial stadium closure

ROME (AP) — Lazio has been handed a suspended sentence of a partial stadium closure for one match for their fans’ racist abuse against AC Milan.

Lazio’s Italian Cup semifinal victory at Milan was overshadowed by racist abuse directed at Milan players Tiemoue Bakayoko and Franck Kessie before and during last week’s match. Inflatable bananas were also visible in the away section.

On Monday, the Lega Serie A announced the suspended sentence. If Lazio fans commit a similar offence over the next 12 months, that sanction will be added onto the punishment.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports