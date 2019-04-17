Lepi and Associates Real Estate Services New Location

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A local real estate company is moving their new location right down the street.

Lepi and Associates Real Estate Services moved their Zanesville location to 1257 Maple Avenue. Owner of Lepi and Associates, Bobbi Lepi said they have been at their old Maple Avenue location for eleven years and functioned in two separate buildings which made it feel disjointed. They were inspired to relocate to bring all the employees under one roof.

“We have 40 real estate agents that work out of our office, now they’re not all here all the time, but as far as we try to accomodate the space to meet their needs. We have some open collaborative spaces, and then we have some private offices,” she said.

Thursday night from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Lepi and Associates will be holding a ribbon cutting and open house for the community. Everyone will be able to enjoy hors ‘d’oeuvres and live music while also getting the opportunity to tour the new facility and meet the team of realtors and staff.

“We’re going to have an open house where anybody from the public or anybody that wants to can come and just go through our new office, get an idea of what it looks like, get an idea of what we’re trying to do here, and just share in the fun,” Lepi added.

She said that by the employees working collaboratively in one space, they hope to further their business and commitments for the community.