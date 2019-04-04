Liz Darby Honored To Be Z.A.A.P Featured Artist.

ZANESVILLE, Ohio. – People say that some artist’s work jumps off the page at you. Well, you can certainly say that about Liz Darby’s featured work at the Z.A.A.P Art Gallery.

Darby does incredible three dimensional work that really stands out in the gallery. Her creations include unique paints, three dimensional shapes and objects, and even lights. Darby said her creations take a while and they are so different that she only has time to produce one of each piece.

“I like to have unique pieces, only one. Sometimes that’s kind of sad though because when you sell a piece it’s gone and a lot of my pieces have items from people like my grandmother. I have a lot of her items incorporated in my art, so I just want to make a new story with pieces that I find around,” said Darby.

Darby said she loves to inspire the artist within someone else with her art. She said she wants the viewer to be walking by and stop because the work really catches their eye. Darby also likes to find materials that have been thrown away and revamp them and turn them into something beautiful. She said the art community in Zanesville is great and added she was honored to be named Z.A.A.P’s artist of the month.

“I love the fact that we have such a tight-knit art community. Actually, I’ve been the featured artist for Art Cause as well and we have people from 7th Street all the way passed 5th Street. We all try and reach out and help everyone, so I was very honored when they asked me ,” added Darby.

If you are interested in seeing Liz Darby’s work, she said you can stop by the Z.A.A.P Art Gallery 1:00 PM till 5:00 PM. You could also attend the First Friday Art Walk which is from 5:00 PM till 9:00 PM, along with the silent auction.