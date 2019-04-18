Local Health Center Discusses Renewal Levy With County Commissioners

ZANESVILLE, Ohio. – Members of the Rambo Memorial Health Center met with the County Commissioners today, to try and get their program on the ballot to renew their levy.

Director of Rambo Memorial Health Center, Gloria Brown said the program will be on the ballot in November, 2019. The renewal, Brown said, will bring no tax increase for anyone in Muskingum County.

“This will allow us to continue all of our programs. We do lots of TB testing. We do TB medications. We do respiratory programs. We see patients with COPD, asthma, emphysema, any type of a breathing problem. If they live in Muskingum County they see our doctor at no charge,” said Brown.

Brown said that the meeting went very well and is happy that the Commissioners decided to put the levy on the ballot. She says the Rambo Health Center also offers kids camps, flu shots, pediatric appointments, and lots of other beneficial things for the community.

“We are essentially a walk-in clinic. Doctor’s appointments, of course are scheduled, but other than that, if you’re coming in for a TB test or pretty much anything else pneumonia shots, whatever you don’t have to have an appointment,” Brown added.

If you have any questions or need to set up an appointment, you can call the Rambo Memorial Health Center at (740) – 452 – 5401.