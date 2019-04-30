Local Restaurant Donates Entire Lunch Earnings For Hunger Network

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A group of local restaurants volunteered their time and then some Tuesday Afternoon, to help out the Muskingum County Hunger Network.

One of the restaurants that took part in the event was the Old Market House Inn. They had a lunch Tuesday where 100 percent of the proceeds went to the Muskingum County Hunger Network. Old Market House Inn Manager, Jessica Hohman said it is a great feeling to help out the community.

“We are doing a benefit luncheon for the Muskingum County Hunger Network. It’s actually a company wide thing that we are doing today. Giacomo’s, Adornetto’s, and the Old Market House Inn are all three doing something. It’s all different, but what we chose to do is during the day serve lunch to the community. As many people as we could get in here which we are swamped,” said Hohman.

All of the employees volunteered their time including the servers, who donated their tips to the Hunger Network as well. Hohman said it was amazing to see how much the employees wanted to help and support the organization.

“100 percent of our profits are going to the Hunger Network, as well as 100 percent of our tips. All of our employees that are here today are donating their time, so we are not having to pay them. It’s just 100 percent donation. I had a lot of really good donations from some of our vendors, Sysco and Conn’s Potato Chips helped out. So we’ve had a really good response,” Hohman added.

Hohman said that the restaurant was incredibly busy for the lunch rush and it was awesome getting to help out the community.