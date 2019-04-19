Longtime Zanesville Attorney Dies

A well known Zanesville Attorney has died. Leon Levion passed away early Thursday morning at the age of 90. Levion enlisted with the U.S Army in 1946 serving in the First Cavalry Division, 7th Cavalry Regiment. After completing his military duty he returned to the University of Chicago to finish his education, earning his law degree in 1952. He began is legal career in Zanesville as a member of Graham, Graham, Gottlieb and Johnston in 1954. He later opened his own law office and practiced for the next 49 years, retiring at age 87. Visiting hours will be held from 12:00 until 2:00 pm on Tuesday April 23rd at the Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home, followed by a service. Burial will be at Beth Abraham Jewish Cemetery, with a reception to follow at the Old Market House Inn from 5:00 to 7:00 pm.