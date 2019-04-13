Lyon coach Genesio to leave club at end of season

LYON, France (AP) — Lyon coach Bruno Genesio said Saturday he will leave the club at the end of the season.

Genesio, who was appointed in December 2015, was set to extend his contract for two years after reportedly reaching a deal with president Jean-Michel Aulas.

But Lyon has lost its last three games, with a 2-1 loss at Nantes in the French league on Friday following a 3-1 home loss to Dijon, as well as a surprising elimination in the French Cup semifinals with a 3-2 home defeat against Rennes.

“For some time I have faced a negative climate, which can be a drag on the players and the club,” said Genesio, who has been criticized by fans throughout the season.

“I informed my players this morning (and now) I’m counting on everyone to (support) the team.”

Against Dijon last week, Lyon fans were so upset that they whistled their own players in the final minutes, encouraged the opponent and called for Genesio’s departure.

With six games left to play this season, third-place Lyon can still qualify for the Champions League.

Genesio’s tenure has been marked by inconsistent performances. Lyon defeated Manchester City and PSG this season, but it has also faced significant losses, including a 4-1 defeat to Ajax in the first leg of a 2017 Europa League semifinal it could not overcome.

