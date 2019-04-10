Mahle scheduled to start as Cincinnati hosts Miami

Miami Marlins (3-8, fifth in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (2-8, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Trevor Richards (0-1, 3.00 ERA) Reds: Tyler Mahle (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Miami Marlins on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park.

The Reds finished 37-44 in home games in 2018. Cincinnati hit .254 as a team last year while averaging 8.7 hits per game.

The Marlins went 25-55 on the road in 2018. Miami hit .237 as a team last year and hit 128 total home runs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.