Major League Soccer

by Associated Press on April 24, 2019 at 10:22 pm
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
WLTPtsGFGA
D.C. United52217139
Montreal432141114
Toronto FC411131811
Philadelphia43113129
Columbus4411389
Orlando City332111213
New York City FC215111011
Chicago23391212
Cincinnati2428813
New England2617615
New York142589
Atlanta132558
WESTERN CONFERENCE
WLTPtsGFGA
Los Angeles FC71122257
LA Galaxy61119137
Seattle51116159
FC Dallas52116149
Houston41113138
Minnesota United332111715
Real Salt Lake341101014
Sporting Kansas City22391511
San Jose25061017
Vancouver1525611
Portland1514918
Colorado06221223

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, April 17

Vancouver 1, Los Angeles FC 0

Friday, April 19

Real Salt Lake 3, Cincinnati 0

Toronto FC 4, Minnesota United 3

LA Galaxy 2, Houston 1

Saturday, April 20

Chicago 4, Colorado 1

Philadelphia 3, Montreal 0

Orlando City 1, Vancouver 0

FC Dallas 2, Atlanta 1

New England 1, New York 0

Portland 3, Columbus 1

San Jose 4, Sporting Kansas City 1

Sunday, April 21

New York City FC 2, D.C. United 0

Los Angeles FC 4, Seattle 1

Wednesday, April 24

New York City FC 1, Chicago 0

D.C. United 1, Columbus 0

Montreal 3, New England 0

LA Galaxy 0, Minnesota United 0, tie

San Jose at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 27

Orlando City at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Portland at Toronto FC, 3 p.m.

San Jose at FC Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vancouver, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati at New York, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

New England at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 28

Chicago at Montreal, 12:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Minnesota United, 1:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 3:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.

