Major League Soccer

by Associated Press on April 4, 2019 at 2:00 am
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
WLTPtsGFGA
D.C. United3011091
Columbus3111064
Toronto FC3009103
Philadelphia221776
Cincinnati221777
Montreal2206711
Orlando City122568
New York121454
Chicago121457
New England131459
New York City FC013348
Atlanta022226
WESTERN CONFERENCE
WLTPtsGFGA
Los Angeles FC40113155
Seattle30110103
Houston30110105
FC Dallas3111095
LA Galaxy310976
Sporting Kansas City2117114
Minnesota United220697
Real Salt Lake1314512
Colorado0322612
Vancouver031147
Portland0311512
San Jose0400214

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, April 5

LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 6

Montreal at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto FC, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at D.C. United, 3 p.m.

Minnesota United at New York, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 7

Sporting Kansas City at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, April 9

Montreal at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, April 10

Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Friday, April 12

Vancouver at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 13

Columbus at Montreal, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Houston, 3 p.m.

Toronto FC at Seattle, 4 p.m.

New York City FC at Minnesota United, 5 p.m.

Atlanta at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Orlando City at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.

Cincinnati at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 14

New York at Sporting Kansas City, 7 p.m.

Post Views: 7