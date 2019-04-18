Major League Soccer

by Associated Press on April 18, 2019 at 12:29 am
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
WLTPtsGFGA
D.C. United41214127
Columbus4211375
Montreal32211811
Toronto FC31110148
Philadelphia3311099
Orlando City23281113
Cincinnati2328810
Chicago1236810
New York132588
Atlanta122546
New York City FC0155711
New England1514512
WESTERN CONFERENCE
WLTPtsGFGA
Los Angeles FC61119216
Seattle50116145
LA Galaxy51015116
Houston40113126
FC Dallas42113128
Minnesota United321101411
Sporting Kansas City2139147
Real Salt Lake2417714
Vancouver1425610
San Jose1503616
Colorado05221119
Portland0511617

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, April 17

Vancouver 1, Los Angeles FC 0

Friday, April 19

Real Salt Lake at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

Houston at LA Galaxy, 11 p.m.

Saturday, April 20

Colorado at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Vancouver at Orlando City, 3 p.m.

FC Dallas at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

New York at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 21

New York City FC at D.C. United, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 24

Chicago at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

D.C. United at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at New England, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 27

Orlando City at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Portland at Toronto FC, 3 p.m.

San Jose at FC Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vancouver, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati at New York, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

New England at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 28

Chicago at Montreal, 12:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Minnesota United, 1:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 3:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.

Post Views: 1