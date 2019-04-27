Major League Soccer

by Associated Press on April 27, 2019 at 8:25 pm
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
WLTPtsGFGA
D.C. United52217139
Philadelphia432141310
Montreal432141114
Toronto FC421131913
Columbus4411389
Orlando City333121314
New York City FC216121112
Chicago23391212
Atlanta232868
Cincinnati2428813
New England2617615
New York142589
WESTERN CONFERENCE
WLTPtsGFGA
Los Angeles FC71122257
LA Galaxy61119137
Seattle512171711
FC Dallas52217149
Houston41113138
Minnesota United332111715
Real Salt Lake341101014
Sporting Kansas City22391511
San Jose25281219
Portland25171119
Vancouver1536712
Colorado07221224

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, April 24

New York City FC 1, Chicago 0

D.C. United 1, Columbus 0

Montreal 3, New England 0

LA Galaxy 0, Minnesota United 0, tie

San Jose 2, Seattle 2, tie

Saturday, April 27

Orlando City 1, New York City FC 1, tie

Portland 2, Toronto FC 1

San Jose 0, FC Dallas 0, tie

Philadelphia 1, Vancouver 1, tie

Atlanta 1, Colorado 0

Cincinnati at New York, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

New England at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 28

Chicago at Montreal, 12:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Minnesota United, 1:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 3:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, May 1

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 3

Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 4

LA Galaxy at New York, 2 p.m.

FC Dallas at Houston, 4 p.m.

Toronto FC at Orlando City, 4 p.m.

New York City FC at Montreal, 5 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Portland at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 5

Atlanta at Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m.

