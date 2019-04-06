Major League Soccer

by Associated Press on April 6, 2019 at 9:53 pm
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
WLTPtsGFGA
Columbus4111374
Toronto FC30110125
D.C. United3111095
Philadelphia3211097
Cincinnati221777
Montreal2217711
Chicago122579
Orlando City122568
New York131466
New England1414510
New York City FC014448
Atlanta022226
WESTERN CONFERENCE
WLTPtsGFGA
Los Angeles FC50116195
LA Galaxy4101296
Seattle30110103
Houston30110105
FC Dallas32110107
Minnesota United3209118
Sporting Kansas City2117114
Real Salt Lake1314512
Colorado0322612
Vancouver041149
Portland0311512
San Jose0400214

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, April 5

LA Galaxy 2, Vancouver 0

Saturday, April 6

Montreal 0, New York City FC 0, tie

Chicago 2, Toronto FC 2, tie

Los Angeles FC 4, D.C. United 0

Minnesota United 2, New York 1

Columbus 1, New England 0

Colorado at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia 2, FC Dallas 1

Portland at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 7

Sporting Kansas City at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, April 9

Montreal at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, April 10

Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Friday, April 12

Vancouver at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 13

Columbus at Montreal, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Houston, 3 p.m.

Toronto FC at Seattle, 4 p.m.

New York City FC at Minnesota United, 5 p.m.

Atlanta at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Orlando City at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.

Cincinnati at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 14

New York at Sporting Kansas City, 7 p.m.

