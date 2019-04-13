Major League Soccer

by Associated Press on April 13, 2019 at 7:48 pm
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
WLTPtsGFGA
Columbus4211375
D.C. United3121195
Montreal32211811
Toronto FC31110148
Philadelphia3211097
Cincinnati222888
Orlando City22281011
Chicago1236810
New York City FC0155711
New York131466
New England1414510
Atlanta022226
WESTERN CONFERENCE
WLTPtsGFGA
Los Angeles FC50116195
Seattle50116145
Houston40113126
LA Galaxy4101296
Minnesota United321101411
FC Dallas32110107
Sporting Kansas City2128125
Real Salt Lake1414513
San Jose1503616
Vancouver0422510
Colorado0422916
Portland0411515

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Tuesday, April 9

Montreal 0, D.C. United 0, tie

Wednesday, April 10

Seattle at Colorado, ppd.

Friday, April 12

Vancouver 1, Chicago 1, tie

Saturday, April 13

Montreal 1, Columbus 0

Houston 2, San Jose 1

Seattle 3, Toronto FC 2

New York City FC 3, Minnesota United 3, tie

Atlanta at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Orlando City at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.

Cincinnati at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 14

New York at Sporting Kansas City, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 17

Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Friday, April 19

Real Salt Lake at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

Houston at LA Galaxy, 11 p.m.

Saturday, April 20

Colorado at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Vancouver at Orlando City, 3 p.m.

FC Dallas at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

New York at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 21

New York City FC at D.C. United, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 7 p.m.

