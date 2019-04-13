Major League Soccer

by Associated Press on April 13, 2019 at 11:27 pm
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
WLTPtsGFGA
D.C. United41214127
Columbus4211375
Montreal32211811
Toronto FC31110148
Philadelphia3211097
Cincinnati222888
Orlando City23281113
Chicago1236810
Atlanta122546
New York City FC0155711
New York131466
New England1514512
WESTERN CONFERENCE
WLTPtsGFGA
Los Angeles FC50116195
Seattle50116145
Houston40113126
FC Dallas42113128
LA Galaxy4101296
Minnesota United321101411
Sporting Kansas City2128125
Real Salt Lake2417714
San Jose1503616
Vancouver0422510
Colorado05221119
Portland0511617

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Tuesday, April 9

Montreal 0, D.C. United 0, tie

Wednesday, April 10

Seattle at Colorado, ppd.

Friday, April 12

Vancouver 1, Chicago 1, tie

Saturday, April 13

Montreal 1, Columbus 0

Houston 2, San Jose 1

Seattle 3, Toronto FC 2

New York City FC 3, Minnesota United 3, tie

Atlanta 2, New England 0

FC Dallas 2, Portland 1

D.C. United 3, Colorado 2

Real Salt Lake 2, Orlando City 1

Philadelphia at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 14

New York at Sporting Kansas City, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 17

Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Friday, April 19

Real Salt Lake at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

Houston at LA Galaxy, 11 p.m.

Saturday, April 20

Colorado at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Vancouver at Orlando City, 3 p.m.

FC Dallas at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

New York at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 21

New York City FC at D.C. United, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 7 p.m.

