Mall Will Hold Private Easter Bunny Visit For Kids With Disabilities

ZANESVILLE, Ohio. – As Easter quickly approaches, the Colony Square Mall will have some events with the Easter Bunny for a great cause.

On April 7, from 10:00 A.M. till 11:30 A.M. children with disabilities will have an opportunity to meet with the Easter Bunny. There will be more of a comforting environment prior to public hours. Mall Marketing Manager, Sherri Velliquette said it will give the children and the families a more enjoyable experience.

“I think that in this over stimulated world that we have there are special needs folks out there who need their equal time with activities like we do. So we want to accommodate them by reducing the noises and the lights and the over stimulation to give them their time,” said Velliquette.

Velliquette said accommodations will be made to help children with all types of disabilities. Visits with the bunny are free, though photo packages will be available for purchase at the event. Velliquette added that there will be some additional events with the Easter Bunny in Early April.

“The Easter Bunny breakfast is 8 am on Saturday morning till 9:30. The sensory bunny is April the 7th from ten till 11:30 and then the pet photos are April the 8th from 5 till 7 pm,” Velliquette said.

Space is limited for April 7th, families are encouraged to reserve a time in advance at the website below.