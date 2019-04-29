Man drowns trying to rescue dog in swollen river

LIMA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man drowned while trying to rescue his dog from a swollen river in Ohio.

Police in Lima (LEYE’-muh) say the man went into the Ottawa River Sunday, but investigators say the fast-moving water swept him more than a mile downstream.

A coroner on Monday identified the victim as 35-year-old Eric Nolte of Lima. His body was found about an hour after he went into the river.

Another person who was walking with Nolte was able to pull the dog out of the water to safety.

Rescuers tell The Lima News that recent heavy rains had left the water levels higher and that the river was moving faster.