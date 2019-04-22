Mets to start Matz against Philadelphia in home opener

Philadelphia Phillies (12-9, first in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (11-10, third in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Jake Arrieta (3-1, 2.25 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) Mets: Steven Matz (3-1, 4.96 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE:

The Mets are 9-7 against the rest of their division. The New York pitching staff owns a team ERA of 5.66, Noah Syndergaard paces the staff with a mark of 5.90.

The Phillies are 4-5 in road games. Philadelphia’s team on-base percentage of .339 is second in the National League. Andrew McCutchen leads the team with an OBP of .408. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 15 extra base hits and is batting .325. Wilson Ramos is 6-for-31 with a home run and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Maikel Franco leads the Phillies with six home runs and is batting .274. McCutchen is 14-for-42 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .254 batting average, 6.17 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Phillies: 5-5, .265 batting average, 3.82 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Mets Injuries: Drew Smith: 10-day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 10-day IL (elbow), Yoenis Cespedes: 10-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 10-day IL (knee), Todd Frazier: 10-day IL (oblique), Robinson Cano: day-to-day (right hand).

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 10-day IL (elbow), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (arm), Victor Arano: 10-day IL (right elbow), Odubel Herrera: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jean Segura: 10-day IL (hamstring), Scott Kingery: 10-day IL (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.