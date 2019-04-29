Mid-East Students Continuing on to SkillsUSA Nationals

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Five Mid-East Career and Technology students won gold medals through the SkillsUSA Competition and will now go on to Nationals.

Emily Uplinger and Kyle Bennett are in the Mobile Robotics category, Teah Williams and Shylin Costello are in the TV/Video Production category and Alex Lemley is in the Practical Nurse category. In the robotics lab, Uplinger and Bennett have learned about a variety of different industrial arm robots and will receive certificates for FANUC Vision, Motoman, and Programmable Logic Controllers.

“In the lab, it focuses a whole lot on manufacturing stuff so the industrial arm robots are a lot of what we focus on so that you can put a whole lot into any job really. Most factories use these robots on a daily basis and if not already they will,” Uplinger said.

Lemley said, “This school has gave a huge head start compared to my fellow classmates from other schools. You get to learn this and you get to get some experience like right now I’m working in a long term healthcare facility.”

Lemley said she gets the one on one experience with residents and patients which helps give her a head start compared to other schools. Williams and Costello have learned time management, editing and they even put together a 30 second video for SkillsUSA.

“In digital media we learned how to prepare for news broadcasting and video editing and everything that has to do with the film industry so if you want to make movies or direct or be a news broadcaster or even a meteorologist we all learned that kind of stuff and what it takes to create that stuff and make it happen,” Williams said.

Nationals take place in June and once that is complete they will let us know how each of the students did in their competition.