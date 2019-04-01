Milwaukee opens series at Cincinnati

Milwaukee Brewers (96-67, first in the NL Central in 2018) vs. Cincinnati Reds (67-95, fifth in the NL Central in 2018)

Cincinnati; Monday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Zach Davies (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Reds: Tanner Roark (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers visit the Cincinnati Reds on Monday at Great American Ball Park.

The Reds went 26-50 in division games in 2018. Cincinnati averaged 8.7 hits per game last season and totaled 172 home runs as a team.

The Brewers went 40-37 in division games in 2018. Milwaukee pitchers had a WHIP of 1.24 last year while striking out 8.8 hitters per game. The Brewers won the season series 13-6 in 2018.

Reds Injuries: None listed.

Brewers Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.