Milwaukee to visit Cincinnati Tuesday

Milwaukee Brewers (4-1, first in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (1-2, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Jhoulys Chacin (1-0, 5.06 ERA) Reds: Anthony DeSclafani (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers square off against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park.

The Reds finished 26-50 against NL Central Division opponents in 2018. Cincinnati averaged 8.7 hits with 2.8 extra base hits per game and 172 total home runs last year.

The Brewers went 40-37 in division games in 2018. Milwaukee pitchers had an ERA of 3.73 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.24.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.