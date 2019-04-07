Minnesota to visit Philadelphia Sunday

Minnesota Twins (5-2, first in the AL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (5-2, second in the AL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Jose Berrios (1-0, 1.84 ERA) Phillies: Zach Eflin (1-0, .00 ERA)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Minnesota Twins on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies went 49-32 at home in 2018. Philadelphia hit .234 as a team with 2.8 extra base hits per game and 30 total triples last season.

The Twins finished 29-52 in road games in 2018. Minnesota pitchers struck out 8.5 hitters a game last season with a staff WHIP of 1.38.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.