Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz says a minor explosive device was discovered just outside Dresden Tuesday. Lutz says the device is described as a C02 cannister and was discovered by an employee of a treatment center off of State Route 16 near Dresden and was reported to the Sheriff’s Department. The Sheriff says one of the bomb squads from Columbus has been called and it will be detonated before 5:30 pm. The incident remains under investigation.