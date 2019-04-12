Mock Funeral At Mid-East Showing Dangers Of Drunk Driving

ZANESVILLE, Ohio. – As prom quickly approaches, Mid-East Career and Technology Center had a unique and powerful way to get their students to not drink and drive.

The school, along with the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Department, and other organizations set up a mock funeral to show how much driving drunk can change someone’s life in an instant. The students listened to speeches, the charges the suspect would have faced had this been real, and the funeral procession. Mid-East Criminal Justice Teacher, Phil Snider said though it is an extreme demonstration, it really hits home with the students.

“We’re gonna have a mock funeral involving two of our students. One student is a victim of the car crash and she’s gonna be laid in the casket. The driver of the vehicle that caused the crash, she will be portrayed in an orange jumpsuit and full handcuffs and leg irons,” said Snider.

Snider said they have done the mock funeral one other time and it was real effective. They had all of the speakers from last time including Pastor Harrop, Sheriff Lutz, and Deputy Howe. Snider said he wants one thing to come from this meeting.

“I want to see you here Monday morning, I want you to be safe every weekend not just prom weekend. Have a successful school year at Mid-East and a successful life afterwards,” added Snider

The school’s prom is tomorrow night at Eaglesticks Golf Club.