Music Man Rehearsal at Pritchard Laughlin Civic Center

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – A show featuring family entertainment at its best.

John Glenn High School held rehearsals this afternoon for their performance of The Music Man at Pritchard Laughlin Civic Center. The Music Man is the story of a traveling con man convincing locals of River City to start a band. Today John Glenn students practiced the entire show in full makeup and costume and full tech crews.

“So today is our first dress rehearsal, so everybody is in full makeup and full costume. It’s the first time that we’re going to be able to run the show with everything that we have planned out for these past few months. Full blocking, full tech crew, all the mics..everything. We’re going to try to see if it can come together as seamlessly as we’ve planned in the past few months,” said lead role actor, Jordan Price.

The students started rehearsals in January where every week they did full cast rehearsals. Jordan Price said they have put in lots of dedication for the past three months.

“We’re all planning on putting everything into our shows. Also to support the music program. Our choir, this is our biggest fundraiser that we do is to put on this show. So that we can continue to put on shows in the future,” he said.

Performance dates of the Music Man are from April 12th through the 13th. Tickets are $8 for students and $10 for adults.