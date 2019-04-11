Muskie Olympics At The Fieldhouse

ZANESVILLE, Ohio. – The Muskingum County CEC program was at the Fieldhouse today participating in their Muskie Olympics.

This event was for middle schoolers, high schoolers and some adults. Every person there had a big smile on their face and was having an excellent time. They had a ceremony to welcome the athletes, lunch, and all kinds of games set up for them to play. President of the Council for Exceptional Children, Allyson Scott said this event is important for the community and the participants.

“This event is really important because it lets these students with special needs come meet new people, try new things, work on their transition goals and just build connections with others, and today it is evident how important Special Olympics are,” said Scott.

Scott said they participated in many different types of games including parachute, tug-of-war, football toss, soccer goal and many more.

“We are really proud of the opportunity that the Council For Exceptional Children has given us. We get to see these kids in action and the awesome part is so many of these kids would not have this opportunity without the help of this community and their educators,” Durfee said.

Both, Scott and Durfee, added the event is incredibly rewarding for the athletes and it is great to see them going out and having fun.