Muskingum County Dog Warden Meets With County Commissioners

ZANESVILLE, Ohio. – The Head Dog Warden of Muskingum County along with some volunteers met with the County Commissioners office to discuss licensing dogs, future plans, and their responsibilities.

Head Dog Warden of Muskingum County, Bryan Catlin said it is really important to get your dog chipped and licensed. This helps if the dog does missing, or if they find the dog but do not know who the owner is.

“kind of what our responsibilities are and working with the volunteers. We had a couple situations on Facebook the past week with our stray dogs, things like that, with dog tags and identification tags on the collar and things like that. We were just kind of explaining how our process and procedures are with the commissioners,” said Catlin.

He also said it makes it a lot easier to identify not just the dog, but the owner of the dog if it is chipped and licensed. Catlin said they have a protocol they follow if they pick up a stray dog.

“Typically when we pick up stray dogs, we check their collars if there is any identification on them. We try to contact their owners as soon as possible. If there is no tags on them we impound them post them on Facebook so the owners are notified if they see them on there,” added Catlin.

Right now to license your dog will cost you 20 dollars.