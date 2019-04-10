Muskingum County road closures

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Engineer’s Office announced Wednesday some area road closures.

Darlington Drive and Moxadarla Road are closed Wednesday until 3:00 p.m. for broken rail repair .

3705 Old River Rd between Butterbean Ridge Rd and North Street will be closed – , from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. for slip repair .

Jackson Rd will be closed Monday, April 15 – Friday, April 19, from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. for crossover pipe replacement .

Monday will be between SR 40 & Boggs Rd. Tuesday will be between Boggs Rd and Michelle Lane. Wednesday and Thursday will be between Michelle Lane and Norfield Rd.

The road projects are weather permitting and motorists are advised to plan accordingly.