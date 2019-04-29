Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office Purchases Body Armor

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office received some help recently from the State of Ohio Law Enforcement Body Armor Program.

These body armor vests and full kits are for the Muskingum County Swat team, a 15 – member squad that needs heavy duty body armor for their protection. Muskingum County Sheriff, Matt Lutz said the vests weigh about 30 pounds, are made of Kevlar and have shock plates to prevent penetration of bullets.

Sheriff Lutz said “For us, you know it’s all about trying to give our guys and gals the best equipment needed to go out and do their job. Whether it comes down to cars, guns, equipment.” He continued on to say, “they’re heavier, they can stop a heavier round and when we’re dealing with swat call outs, we face really uncertain circumstances and conditions. These are usually a little higher than what our patrol guys handle so this stuff is pretty expensive, and it’s definitely needed.

The base model vest costs just under $1,500, while the full kits cost just over $2,500 a piece. The total for 15 vests and attachments came out to just over $44,000. Though, because of the Ohio Law Enforcement Body Armor Program, the county was reimbursed 75 percent of the cost.

“This kind of takes the burden off the commissioners and for us and our budget, because we’re able to use that money on other things. We’re really thankful to the A.G’s office for the grant that they have done and being able to provide these types of things for us for our safety,” Sheriff Lutz said.

Sheriff Lutz added at the end of the day, it is all about safety, and it is appreciated that the State of Ohio is providing this grant.