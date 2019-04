ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating this weeks most wanted suspect.

Authorities are searching for 41-year-old James Edward Fraunfelter III of Somerset.

He’s wanted on a felony indictment for six OVI charges in the past 20 years.

Anyone with information on Fraunfelter’s whereabouts is asked to call the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office.