Muskingum County most wanted suspects

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating this week’s most wanted suspects.

Authorities are searching for 31-year-old Alisha Cooper and 38-year-old Traci King, both of Zanesville.

Cooper is wanted on a felony warrant for possession of meth and tampering with evidence. King is wanted on a felony warrant for possession of meth.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these two suspects is urged to call the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office. at (740) 452-3637.