Muskingum Rec Center’s 8 Week “Buddy Fitness Challenge”

ZANESVILLE, Ohio. – The Muskingum Recreation Center is having a fun competition for members and non members at the gym.

The Eight Week Buddy Fitness Challenge starts on May 6th, and gives gym goers a chance to win 200 dollars. Muskingum Rec Center Exercise Staff member, Christina Lipscomb said the Eight Week Fitness Challenge includes a variety of ways to become more healthy.

“Eight week fitness challenge that is going to include eight healthy recipes, eight home work outs, classes, both Monday and Wednesday. The one is going to be in the pool and then we will have them in the gym. There’s going to be an award for the winner of those who lose the most body fat,” said Lipscomb.

Lipscomb said it is 10 dollars for the members, 100 dollars for the non members and the winning team of the challenge splits 200 dollars. Lipscomb said this will be a fun challenge and a great way to get in shape and there are no limits to the number of teams.

“So registration is happening right now through the third, and then it’s going to start on the sixth of May.” Lipscomb added, “I’m Guessing 20 teams that would be their super hope for it but the more the merrier. There is always going to be room.”

If you are interested in signing up for the event, you can online. Or you can go to the Rec Center front desk and they could sign you up.