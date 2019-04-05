Names Released in Fatal Accident

Two people are dead following a two vehicle accident early Friday morning.

The State Highway Patrol said that just before 3 A.M. 24-year-old Derrik Alan Stemm, of Zanesville, was driving a Ford Focus west on US 22/40 near Hicks Road, when he drove his vehicle left of center striking an eastbound semi truck.

The patrol reported Stemm was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in his vehicle 21-year-old Jerrod Kent Beach was transported to Genesis Hospital where he was pronounced dead. A third passenger 24-year-old Webster Jordan Lanning also of Zanesville was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The patrol said none of the occupants of the vehicle were wearing safety belts and alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

The semi-driver and his passenger, both from Wheeling, West Virginia were wearing safety belts and were uninjured, according the the patrol.

The crash remains under investigation.