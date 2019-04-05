New Concord Response To Opioid Addiction With Seminar

NEW CONCORD, Ohio. – The opioid epidemic has become severe, and has affected so many people whether it is through themselves, friends, or family.

The addiction coalition of New Concord is working with community partners and other resource providers in the area. They have created an event to discuss local response to opioid addiction that will take place April 9th at the John Glenn High School, along with other locations. The event is from 4:00 PM till 9:00 PM with a variety of speakers and resources.

“We will have various different providers bringing resources for anybody that’s in attendance. Either those who have addiction issues, folks who are treating addiction, or maybe those who have friends or family who are dealing with addiction issues,” Colley said.

Village Administrator, Charlotte Colley said they will be having a dinner during the event at 5:45PM. The keynote speaker will be Mark O’ Brien. He will speak at Muskingum University at 4 o’ clock and at the John Glenn High School at 6:30PM.

“Then at 6:30 PM is our main presentation. Mark O’ Brien from the addiction policy forum out of D.C. will be giving us a really great talk about the local response to addiction and things that the addiction policy forum is putting in place to help localities deal with this issue,” Colley added.

If you are interested in the free dinner, sign up registration deadline for the dinner is tonight. To sign up for the dinner visit the village website and click on the event-brite.com link.