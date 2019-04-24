New Nursing Labs at Ohio University Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The nursing students and staff at the Ohio University Zanesville have recently been introduced to their brand new labs.

These labs were designed to help the nursing students learn more of what they need and then go out and be great nurses. OUZ Dean Jeremy Webster said these new labs provide a larger space for students and staff to bring labs together.

“With the equipment, we have now it’s a much better pedagogical source and our nursing faculty are going to be able to interact and teach our nursing students much more effectively even than they did before,” Webster said.

These state-funded labs are the first of three phases, the next step is creating more space and then the final phase is filling that space with their Apollo simulator and some more high tech equipment. Associate Director of OUZ Nursing Pamela Sealover said the expansion allows nursing students to interact more and practice decision-making skills.

“We have the new facility, we have sinks and handwashing in every room and that was kind of something we didn’t have before. We have all new beds, we have some new manikins, we’re able to run actual suctions to practice with suctioning patients. That’s something we didn’t have before,” Sealover said.

They are hoping to complete all three phases by 2022. For more information on these labs and the nursing program, head to the Ohio University Zanesville website.