New Season Getting Ready to Start at the Muskingum County Speedway

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The start of the season for the Muskingum County Speedway is right around the corner.

The race track is currently under construction but it will be ready to go for opening night on Saturday, May 4th. Operations Manager Tristin Moran said they have been doing a lot of work to prepare.

“Doing a lot of dirt work, working on the track a lot. We have a lot of the concession stand stuff getting ready to go on, bringing a lot of food and stuff in. A lot of electric work and a lot of painting getting ready to go on just to really get the track ready for opening night,” Moran said.

The schedule is filled with exciting events throughout the season including three major touring series and seven race dates in total. They will also be hosting a tractor pull event for the first time ever.

“We usually, with our grandstands, we hold about 4,000 people so we can almost fill those up completely on some of our national events and just the vibe that it brings, people excited, people cheering and stuff,” Moran said. “Sometimes when something exciting happens, you can hear the crowd over the cars and it just gives you cold chills. It’s an awesome feeling.”

For more information on tickets or events throughout the season, visit the Muskingum County Speedway website.