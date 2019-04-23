New Things Happening at the Muskingum County Library Systems

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Library Systems has some exciting new things currently going on.

You may have noticed some construction on the roof at the John McIntire Library location. MCLS Executive Director Jennifer Spillman said it is the original roof to the building and is about 28 years old.

“We have experienced some leakage in the Fall and Winter of this past year in our children’s area specifically. So it really needed to be replaced,” Spillman said. “We decided to go with a metal roof for the replacement. It’s going to be a dark bronze color. IT’s a standard seam metal roof, it’s very similar to what you’ve probably seen on other houses and businesses in downtown Zanesville.”

Spillman said the whole process will be done by the end of June or early July and there will be solar panels added to include a renewable clean energy source. IT Director Joe Dusenbery said the Muskingum County Library System is excited to offer a week-long Earth Day Technology Recycling Event that goes on until Monday, April 29th.

“We care about everything to do with the environment as much as we can. We try to be as environmentally conscious as possible. Just as a responsible member of the community that we live in, we think it’s important to bring this to the community,” Dusenbery said.

They will be accepting a variety of devices such as cellphones, tablets, LCD monitors and much more. The only type of devices they will not be taking through this event is CRT monitors or tube TV’s. All you have to do is show up at any of the locations and drop off your items in the large recycling bins provided.